 »   »   » Dileep Gets An Array Of Visitors: Mollywood Celebrities Who Visited The Actor In Jail!

Actor Dileep, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the actress attack case, did spend his Onam in jail. Much to the disappointment of the actor, the multiple bail pleas of the actor were earlier dismissed by the High Court.
At the same time, Dileep has been granted permisson by the court, to perform the rituals in connection with his father's death anniversary on September 06, 2017.
Meanwhile, Dileep's family, including Kavya Madhavan and his daughter Meenakshi had paid a visit to the actor in jail. Following that, an array of Mollywood celebrities went on to visit the actor in the subsequent days.
Take a look at some of the Mollywood celebrities who went on to vist the actor in jail..
Kalabhavan Shajon
Kalabhavan Shajon was one among the first celebrities to pay a visit on September 03, 2017. Importantly, Kalabhavan Shajon is also an executive member of AMMA (Association Of Malayalam Movie Artists).
Jayaram
Popular actor Jayaram visited Dileep on the Thiruvonam Day (September 4, 2017). Reportedly, it was a casual visit and Jayaram met Dileep to hand over the "Ona Kodi". According to the reports, the actor visits Dileep for every Onam and this time too, he followed the same.
Harisree Asokan
Harisree Asokan, is one among the best friends of actor Dileep. Their onscreen combo has a huge fan base and both of them have shared the screen space in many a blockbuster movies. Harisree Asokan paid a visit to the actor on September 3, 2017.
Ranjith
Popular film-maker Ranjith was one among the celebrities who visited actor Dileep on September 3, 2017. Ranjith has worked with Dileep in the film Mizhi Randilum, which had the actor in a special appearance.
Suresh Krishna
Suresh Krishna, popular Malayalam actor had also accompanied Ranjith, on his visit to meet Dileep. Suresh krishnan and Dileep have appeared together in a good number of films. They both will be seen sharing the screen space in the ucpoming film Ramaleela.
Ganesh Kumar
Ganesh Kumar, actor and MLA, visited Dileep, today (September 05, 2017). While speaking to the media, he pointed out that a person should only be tagged as a culprit, after he has been convicted by the court.