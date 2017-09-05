 »   »   » Dileep Gets An Array Of Visitors: Mollywood Celebrities Who Visited The Actor In Jail!

Actor Dileep, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the actress attack case, did spend his Onam in jail. Much to the disappointment of the actor, the multiple bail pleas of the actor were earlier dismissed by the High Court.

At the same time, Dileep has been granted permisson by the court, to perform the rituals in connection with his father's death anniversary on September 06, 2017.

Meanwhile, Dileep's family, including Kavya Madhavan and his daughter Meenakshi had paid a visit to the actor in jail. Following that, an array of Mollywood celebrities went on to visit the actor in the subsequent days.

Take a look at some of the Mollywood celebrities who went on to vist the actor in jail..