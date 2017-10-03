 »   »   » BREAKING! Dileep Granted Bail By The High Court!

Popular actor Dileep, who was taken in to custody for his alleged involvement in the actress attack case has been finally granted bail by the High Court.

Incidentally, this was Dileep's fifth bail plea and the third with the High Court. The previous two bail pleas were rejected by the higher court under various grounds. The bench headed by Justice Sunil Thomas granted the bail to the actor.

The hearing of the prosecution and the defence were held in the past week and the judgement was reserved for today (October 03, 2017).

According to the reports, Dileep has been granted bail under some strict conditions. If reports are to be believed, Dileep has been asked to pay an amount of Rs 1 Lakh as a bond along with 2 personal sureties.

The actor has got a bail after spending 85 days in the police custody. Dileep was arrested by the police on July 10, 2017. On the other hand, the police expected to submit the charge sheet in the coming week itself.

Meanwhile, the Dileep starrer Ramaleela, which had hit the theatres on September 28, 2017 as a Pooja release, has opened to extremely positive reviews in the theatres.