 »   »   » Dileep Is A Part Of Suraj Venjaramoodu's Next Movie!

If reports are to be believed, popular actor Dileep is expected to resume the shoot of his upcoming film Kammarasambhavam, directed by Rathish Ambat. The film is one of the highly anticipated project of the actor.

Meanwhile, here is a news about one of the upcoming projects of Dileep, in which he will be seen essaying a guest role. Yes, Dileep will be seen doing a guest appearance in Suraj Venjaramoodu's next, titled as Savari.

Savari, is an upcoming film in which Suraj Venjaramoodu will be seen essaying the role of a person named Savari, who works as an assistant to the executives of the Devaswom Board. Suraj Venjaramoodu has had a fantastic year, so far with his performances in films like Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum & Varnyathil Ashanka etc., winning him praises from various sectors

This upcoming film has been directed by Asok Nair. Savari will also feature Chemban Vinod Jose, Shivaji Guruvayoor etc., in important roles. Reportedly, even though short, Dileep's role is of due importance in this upcoming movie and the role demanded an actor like Dileep. The shoot of the film has already been completed and the makers are planning to release the film soon.