Dileep, the 'janapriyanayakan' of Mollywood, is back to the industry after a 3-months-long gap, with the upcoming movie Kammara Sambhavam. The actor is all set to join the sets of the movie, very soon.

As per the latest reports, Kammara Sambhavam is an epic drama, which is based on the concept of magical realism. The movie will mark the directorial debut of Rathish Ambat, the renowned ad film-maker.