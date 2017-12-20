 »   »   » Dileep In Kammarasamabhavam: Here Is The New Makeover Of The Actor!

Dileep will be next seen in the movie Kammarasambhavam, which is a much prestigious project. Directed by Rathish Ambat, this Dileep starrer is a big budget venture produced under the banner Sree Gokulam Films.

Earlier, it was reported that actor Dileep will be seen in multiple getups in this much awaited venture. A new picture of the actor has been doing the rounds on social media, since the past few days and reportedly, this is the actor's new look for the movie.



Dileep has shaved off his thick beard and has sported a stylish moustache. The actor looks super stylish in this all new look.



Meanwhile, reports suggest that the actor will also be seen playing a man in the 90s in the film and had sported an altogether different getup for those portions. The look of that character hasn't been revealed yet.



The makers of Kammarasambhava, have remained tight lipped about the storyline of the movie. Actor-writer Murali Gopy has penned the script for the movie. Apart from Dileep, Kammarasambhavam also features Siddharth, Namitha Pramod, manikuttan and a host of other actors in prominent roles. According to the reports, the makers are planning to release Kammarasambhavam during the upcoming Vishu season.