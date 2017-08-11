 »   »   » SHOCKING! Dileep Lashes Out Against Manju Warrier & VA Shrikumar Menon

Dileep, the 'janapriyanayakan' has approached the court for bail again after he completed one month in jail. In his bail application, Dileep has reportedly raised some serious allegations against Manju Warrier and director VA Shrikumar Menon.

In his 51-page bail application, the actor has reportedly alleged that his ex-wife Manju Warrier and her close friend VA Shrikumar Menon are conspiring against him. Dileep's bail application also points out Manju's close friendship with B Sandhya, the ADGP.

According to Dileep, ADGP Sandhya switched off the cameras, while he mentioned the relation between Manju Warrier and VA Shrikumar Menon. The bail application points out this incident to prove the influence of external forces in the investigation.

Dileep also believes that Manju mentioned the chances of a conspiracy during the solidarity meeting conducted by AMMA, just to drag him into this case. He has also mentioned the names of producer Liberty Basheer and a few CPI(M) leaders, in his bail application.

The actor was arrested on 10th July, under various charges, for conspiring to abduct and assault the popular actress in a moving car, on February 17. Dileep, who has been in judicial custody for the past one month, is currently in Aluva sub jail.