 »   »   » Dileep-Nadirshah Movie: Here Is An Update!

Dileep and Nadirshah have been thick friends ever since they started off their career in the mimicry field. Later, both of them went on fetch a place of their own in the Malayalam film industry.

Dileep went on to become a superstar and Nadirshah tried his hands on various fields including acting, music direction, singing and film-making.

Ever since, Nadirshah donned the cap of a director, a film from Dileep-Nadirshah team has been in the wishlist of the Malayalam film audiences.

Finally, the wait came to an end with reports surfacing that both of them will team up for a film together, which will have its script written by Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum fame Sajeev Pazhoor.

Now, here are a few updates regarding the upcoming Dileep-Nadirshah Movie..