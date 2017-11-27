 »   »   » Dileep-Nadirshah Movie: Here Is An Update!

Dileep and Nadirshah have been thick friends ever since they started off their career in the mimicry field. Later, both of them went on fetch a place of their own in the Malayalam film industry.
Dileep went on to become a superstar and Nadirshah tried his hands on various fields including acting, music direction, singing and film-making.
Ever since, Nadirshah donned the cap of a director, a film from Dileep-Nadirshah team has been in the wishlist of the Malayalam film audiences.
Finally, the wait came to an end with reports surfacing that both of them will team up for a film together, which will have its script written by Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum fame Sajeev Pazhoor.
Now, here are a few updates regarding the upcoming Dileep-Nadirshah Movie..
Keshu Ee Veedinte Naathan
According to a report by the popular film magazine Nana, the upcoming film from Nadirshah-Dileep team has been titled as Keshu Ee Veedinte Nathan. Reportedly, the team is planning to begin the shoot by April 2018.
Nadirshah's Third Directorial Venture In Malayalam..
Keshu Ee Veedinte Naathan will be the third directorial venture of Nadirshah in Malayalam. His first two films, Amar Akbar Anthony and Kattapanayile Rithwik Roshan were fine entertainers and emerged as big box office successes.
Nadirshah's Next Project..
Meanwhile, Nadirshah's next film will be in Tamil. Reportedly, the film-maker is all set to make his debut in Kollywood with the Tamil remake of his own film Kattapanayile Rithwik Roshan. Reportedly, the film-maker will begin the works of Keshu Ee Veedinte Naathan after completing the Tamil remake of Kattapanayile Rithwik Roshan.