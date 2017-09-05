 »   »   » FINALLY! Dileep's Ramaleela Gets A Release Date

Ramaleela, the Dileep starring political thriller is one of the most-awaited projects of Malayalam cinema in 2017. The release of Ramaleela, which was supposed to hit theatres in July, was indefinitely delayed after Dileep's arrest.

But now, the team has finally revealed the release date of the Dileep movie. The believable sources have confirmed that Ramaleela, which is directed by newcomer Arun Gopi, will hit the theatres on September 22, Friday.



Recently, director Arun Gopi and producer Tomichan Mulakupadam have jointly announced that the team has decided to not wait for Dileep's bail, to release the project. Reportedly, Dileep wanted the movie to release only after he gets the bail.



According to the rumour mills, Dileep feels that this is not the right time to release Ramaleela, as he has a negative image among the audiences. The actor wanted to clear the air, before releasing any of his upcoming projects.



Ramaleela, which features Dileep in the role of Ramanunni, a politician, is scripted by writer-director Sethu. Radhika Sarathkumar essays a pivotal role in the movie, which features Prayaga Martin as the female lead.