 »   »   » Dileep's Ramaleela: Is This The Plot Of The Movie?

Ramaleela, the upcoming Dileep movie is one of the most-awaited upcoming Malayalam movies of 2017. The movie, which was postponed multiple times after lead actor Dileep's arrest, is finally all set to hit the theatres for this Pooja season.

Recently, writer Sachi revealed some interesting details about the plot of Ramaleela. Reportedly, the movie depicts the story of Ramanunni, a young MLA who gets thrown out of his own party, after a series of incidents.