 »   »   » Dileep's Ramaleela: Is This The Plot Of The Movie?

Ramaleela, the upcoming Dileep movie is one of the most-awaited upcoming Malayalam movies of 2017. The movie, which was postponed multiple times after lead actor Dileep's arrest, is finally all set to hit the theatres for this Pooja season.

Recently, writer Sachi revealed some interesting details about the plot of Ramaleela. Reportedly, the movie depicts the story of Ramanunni, a young MLA who gets thrown out of his own party, after a series of incidents.



The movie revolves around the Ramanunni's struggles in both the personal and professional lives. According to writer Sachi, the plot of the movie has absolutely no connection with Dileep's personal life and arrest.



As per the reports, Dileep wanted the movie to hit the theatres only after he gets the bail. But, director Arun Gopi and producer Tomichan Mulakupadam jointly decided to release the movie for the Pooja season.



Radhika Sarathkumar, the senior actress makes a comeback to Mollywood, by essaying a pivotal role in the movie. which features Prayaga Martin as the female lead. Mukesh, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Renji Panicker, etc., essays the supporting roles.