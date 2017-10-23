 »   »   » Dileep's Ramaleela: Satellite Rights Sold!

Ramaleela, the political thriller which features Dileep in the lead role, is all set to become one of the biggest hits in the career of the actor. As per the latest udpates, the satellite rights of Ramaleela have been sold.

Reportedly, Mazhavil Manorama channel has bought the satellite rights of Ramaleela for a whopping amount. Even though the sources have not revealed the exact figure. it has been reported that it is highest amount received by a Dileep movie till now.



Even though it was released amidst huge controversies, the Dileep movie has successfully emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Ramaleela was not at all affected by Dileep's arrest, in connection with the actress attack case.



Ramaleela, which is directed by newcomer Arun Gopy, proved that actors are not always the sole reason for the audiences to watch a film. With the success of the movie, it has been proven that well-made movies can always win the hearts of audiences.



The movie, which is scripted by writer-director Sachy, revolves around the central character Adv. Ramanunni, a young politican. Ramaleela is produced by Tomichan Mulakupadam, under the banner Mulakupadam Films.