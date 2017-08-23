 »   »   » Dileep's Bail Plea: High Court's Verdict To Be Out On Friday!

It has been more than 6 weeks since the arrest of Dileep over his alleged involvement in the actress attack case. The actor had earlier approached the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court and High Court, one time apiece, but both the courts had dismissed his bail plea under various grounds.

Later, actor Dileep filed a petition with the High Court seeking a bail on August 10, 2017. After a few postponements, the hearing of Dileep's bail plea commenced yesterday(August 22, 2017).

Both the arguments of the prosecution and the defence were completed today (August 23, 2017), and the High Court's verdict on Dileep's bail plea will be out on Friday (August 25, 2017).