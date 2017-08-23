 »   »   » Dileep's Bail Plea: High Court's Verdict To Be Out On Friday!

It has been more than 6 weeks since the arrest of Dileep over his alleged involvement in the actress attack case. The actor had earlier approached the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court and High Court, one time apiece, but both the courts had dismissed his bail plea under various grounds.
Later, actor Dileep filed a petition with the High Court seeking a bail on August 10, 2017. After a few postponements, the hearing of Dileep's bail plea commenced yesterday(August 22, 2017).
Both the arguments of the prosecution and the defence were completed today (August 23, 2017), and the High Court's verdict on Dileep's bail plea will be out on Friday (August 25, 2017).
Defence Lawyer's Points
According to the reports, Advocate B Raman Pillai, who is the Defence Lawyer, reiterated that Dileep is being framed in the case and the actor was arrested by the police based on the confession of a thief.
'Police Trying To Bring In Fake Witnesses'
Reportedly, Dileep's counsel has leveled serious allegations on the police and stated that they are trying to produce fake witnesses in the case. They also argued that Pulsar Suni, the main accused, was trying to grab money from Dileep and the letter that he sent to Dileep was prepared by those who have conspired against Dileep.
Two Consecutive Days
The hearing for Dileep's bail plea began yesterday (August 22, 2107) and since it wasn't completed on the same day, the hearing was extended to today. The argument of the defence team went on for close to 4.5 hours (including both the days).
Prosecution Tags Dileep As A King Liar
Reportedly, the Prosecution has submitted the sealed case diary to the court and while opposing Dileep's bail plea, the prosecution has tagged Dileep as a 'King Liar'. It also stated that the police has some fresh evidences against the actor. Prosecution also argued that Pulsar Suni had driven Kavya Madhavan's vehicle and also stated that Dileep had send across Rs 25000 to Pulsar Suni.