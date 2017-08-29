 »   »   » Dileep's Bail Plea REJECTED Again By The Kerala High Court!

The actress attack case and the alleged involvement of actor Dileep in the case has been the talking for quite some time now. Dileep, who was arrested on July 10, 2017 continues to remain the police custody and the actor had once again approached the Kerala High Court for a bail, the hearing of which was held on August 22 and August 23.
The verdict on Dileep's Bail plea has been announced by the Kerala High Court today (August 29, 2017). Much to the disappointment of Dileep, the higher court has once again rejected the bail plea of the actor and reportedly, the actor will continue to remain in jail.
Under Various Grounds
Reportedly, High Court rejected the bail plea considering the strong points put forward by the prosecution. Reportedly, the court observed that there are some first hand evidences against actor Dileep in the case and the investigation of the case is progressing and based on the evidences, the actor can't be granted bail.
During The Hearing..
At the time of the hearing, Dileep's lawyer had alleged that there is a conspiracy against Dileep by certain sections of people from the film industry. But, the prosecution went on to submit evidences against the actor in a sealed cover.
Rejected For The Third Time!
It is for the third time that actor Dileep's bail plea is being rejected. Initially the actor had approached the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court for a bail on July 15, which was rejected.
Later, the bail was rejected by Higher court, as well. After a grief gap, Dileep approached the High Court yet again on August 11, 2017. The verdict of which has come out today.
Will The Actor Approach The Supreme Court?
Now, with the High Court having rejected the bail plea of the actor for the second time, now there are two options for the actor. One is to wait and submit a fresh bail plea with the High Court or to approach the Supreme Court. It has to be seen whether the actor's team will approach the Supreme Court or not.