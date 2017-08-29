 »   »   » Dileep's Bail Plea REJECTED Again By The Kerala High Court!

The actress attack case and the alleged involvement of actor Dileep in the case has been the talking for quite some time now. Dileep, who was arrested on July 10, 2017 continues to remain the police custody and the actor had once again approached the Kerala High Court for a bail, the hearing of which was held on August 22 and August 23.

The verdict on Dileep's Bail plea has been announced by the Kerala High Court today (August 29, 2017). Much to the disappointment of Dileep, the higher court has once again rejected the bail plea of the actor and reportedly, the actor will continue to remain in jail.