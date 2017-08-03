 »   »   » MAJOR TWIST: Dileep's First Wife Was Not Manju Warrier?

Actor Dileep's personal life has always been a hot topic in the gossip columns. The audiences and media celebrated every incident in Dileep's life, including his marriage with Manju Warrier, divorce, and marriage with Kavya Madhavan.

But now, here is a very shocking twist in the story. According to the latest reports published by Manorama News, Manju Warrier is not the first wife of Dileep. If the reports are to be believed, the actor has married once before he tied the knot with Manju.

Reportedly, Dileep had tied the knot with an Aluva-based woman, who was a distant relative, before he met Manju Warrier. The actor married her at the Aluva Desom Registrar Office, in the presence of his close friends and relatives.