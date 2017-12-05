 »   »   » Dileep's Professor Dinkan: Here's An Update On The Movie!

Professor Dinkan, the Dileep starrer, which marks the directorial debut of veteran cinematographer Ramachandra Babu is one of the highly awaited Malayalam movies.

Reportedly, the shoot of Dileep's Professor Dinkan had commenced in the month of April, this year, but the film faced a setback when actor Dileep was arrested for his alleged involvement in the actress attack case.



A lot of rumours were doing the rounds, since then. Speculations were rife that the movie got dropped. Later, in October, Dileep was granted a bail and the actor has started the works for his other movies. Now, here is a big update on Dileep's much awaited movie, Professor Dinkan..



A Change In Release Date For Professor Dinkan.. Earlier, the makers of Professor Dinkan had planned to release the big movie during the Vishu Season of 2018. Now, according to the reports, the film has been pushed further.

Slight Changes In The Script? According to a report by Times Of India, the makers of the film are re-working on the script of Professor Dinkan, to make it more of a family entertainer. Professor Dinkan has its script penned by popular director Rafi.

Dileep's Next Project After Kammarasambhavam? The report also adds that Professor Dinkan is expected to be Dileep's next project after the much awaited venture Kammarasambhavam, the shoot of which is currently progressing. The big budget venture is being directed by Ratheesh Ambat.

Kammarasambhavam.. The filming of Kammarasambhavam is currently progressing in Theni. Dileep has already joined the sets of the movie and according to certain reports, 20 days of shoot is left for the movie. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release Kammarasambhavam during the Vishu season.



According to the reports, Dileep will be seen essaying a magician in Professor Dinkan. The film will be released in 3D. Apart from Dileep, Namitha Pramod and director Rafi will also be seen essaying crucial roles in Professor Dinkan.