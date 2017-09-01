 »   »   » Dileep's Ramaleela Gearing Up For Release!

The arrest of actor Dileep, on the charges of conspiracy in the actress abduction case, was a great blow to the Malayalam movie industry. Sadly, all the upcoming projects of Dileep fell into a state of uncertainty, post the actor's arrest.

The actor's arrest majorly affected the release of his upcoming project Ramaleela, which is directed by newcomer Arun Gopi. The release of Ramaleela, which is produced by Tomichan Mulakupadam was delayed indefinitely post Dileep's arrest.



However, as per the latest reports, the makers have finally decided to release Ramaleela, immediately after the Onam season. If things fall in place, the Dileep starring political thriller will hit the theatres by the end of September or beginning of October.



Initially, producer Tomichan Mulakupadam and director Arun Gopi had supported Dileep and decided to release the movie only after the actor gets bail. But now, the team had decided to not wait anymore, as the court rejected the actor's bail plea multiple times.



Sadly, Dileep's highly anticipated projects Kammara Sambhavam and Professor Dinkan have been dropped, following the actor's arrest. Dileep had completed more than half of the portions of Kammara Sambhavam, which is directed by Rathish Ambat.