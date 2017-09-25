 »   »   » Dileep's Ramaleela: Celebrities Come Out In Support Of The Movie!

Dileep starrer Ramaleela is finally gearing up to hit the theatres on September 28, 2017. But, Ramaleela had to go through a tough phase, with certain section of the audiences urging to boycott the movie.

But, at the same time, movie lovers have come out in support of Dileep's Ramaleela and have asked the audiences to view it as a film alone. Importantly, many Mollywood celebrities including the likes of Manju Warrier, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Murali Gopy etc., have come out in support of the movie.



Here is what some of the Mollywood celebrities had to say in connection with Dileep's Ramaleela..



Manju Warrier Popular actress Manju Warrier, whose Udaharanam Sujatha is also releasing on the same date, came out in support of Ramaleela. The actress, in a Facebook post announcing the release date of Udaharanam Sujatha, wrote that such protests demanding the boycott of Ramaleela are disappointing. She also pointed out that, a film belongs to a team and not just a person and hence urged the audiences not to protest on the releasing of the film.

Murali Gopy Murali Gopy, popular actor and writer, who is active on social media, did pen down his thoughts regarding the release of Ramaleela. He had some strong words against all those who are protesting the release of the movie and lent his support to the young film-maker, who is making an entry to the film-industry with Ramaleela.

Aashiq Abu Aashiq Abu, the young film-maker who has never shied away from coming up with his opinions on various issues,took to Facebook to react to the Ramaleela issue as well. He stated that the hurling abuses at the accused and attacking the person's movies aren't correct.

Vineeth Sreenivasan Vineeth Sreenivasan, the all-rounder of Malayalam cinema, extended his support to Ramaleela. He stated that Arun Gopy, the young film-maker has his own quality and he hopes that Ramaleela will also posses the same quality and brilliance. Vineeth Sreenivasan also assured that he will watch the movie.

Jude Anthany Joseph Jude Anthany Joseph, took to Facebook to wish Arun Gopy and Ramaleela, all the very best. Incidentally, Jude Anthany Joseph has worked with Arun Gopy in the film Crazy Gopalan, in which both of them were a part of the directorial department.



Meanwhile, Dileep's Ramaleela, produced by Tomichan Mulakupadam is expected to be the biggest ever release in the career of Dileep. Apart from Dileep, the film also features other prominent Malayalam actors in important roles.