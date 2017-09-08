 »   »   » WHAT! Dileep's Ramaleela Not To Release On September 22?

Ramaleela, the next big release of Dileep was earlier expected to hit the theatres in the month of July. But upon the actor's arrest, the film got pushed ahead indefinitely.

Most recently, there were reports doing the rounds that Dileep's Ramaleela might hit the theatres soon. Certain reports suggested that the film will hit the theatres on September 22, 2017, a week before the Pooja holidays.

But, the makers of the film didn't give any confirmation on the same. Now. Arun Gopy, the director of Dileep starrer Ramaleela has come forward to clear all the rumours surrounding the release date of Ramaleela.

The film-maker took to Facebook to officially confirm that Ramaleela that the film won't be hitting the theatres on September 22, 2017. He also added that the release date of Ramaleela will be announced soon by the makers themselves.

Well, that should bring an end to the speculations doing the rounds regarding the release date of Ramaleela. Now, it seems like we have to wait a bit more for the arrival of this Dileep starrer to the theatres.

Ramaleela, has been banrolled by Tomichan Mulakupaadma under the banner Mulakupaadam Films. Apart from Dileep, Ramaleela also features Prayaga Martin, Siddique, Renji Panicker, Suresh Krishna, Mukesh, Raadhika Sarathkumar etc., in important roles.