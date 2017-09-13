 »   »   » IT'S CONFIRMED! Dileep's Ramaleela Will Release On This Date!

Much speculations were doing the rounds regarding the Dileep starrer Ramaleela and its release. Certain unconfirmed reports had hit the online circuits regarding the release date of Ramaleela.

But, Arun Gopy, the director of Ramaleela, refuted all these rumours and confirmed that the team will officially announce the release date of the Dileep starrer, once it has been confirmed.

Now, here is a big news for all those who are eagerly awaiting for the movie. Team Ramaleela has fixed the release date of the movie and reportedly, the movie will hit the theatres on September 28, 2017.

Arun Gopy himself took to Facebook to officially announce the release date of the movie. Take a look at the Facebook post of the director..


Well, with Ramaleela hitting the theatres on September 28, 2017, this Dileep starrer will be one among the big releases of this upcoming Pooja season. Some other movies have also been scheduled for the release during the season.

Ramaleela has been bankrolled by Tomichan Mulakupadam under the banner Mulakupaadam Films. Ramaleela also features actors like Prayaga Martin, Renji Panicker, Mukesh, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Suresh Krishna etc., in important roles.

Wednesday, September 13, 2017
