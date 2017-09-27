 »   »   » Dileep's Ramaleela: Some Interesting Facts About The Movie!

After crossing all the hurdles, the Dileep starrer Ramaleela is finally making a grand release in the theatres tomorrow (September 28, 2017). Ramaleela, which is one among the Pooja releases of the year is releasing amidst good amount of hype

Importantly, Ramaleela was surrounded with whole lot of controversies, especially upon the arrest of actor Dileep. Initially, there were a lot of negative publicity for the film but now, the movie is all set to take off.



Ramaleela is the debut vehicle of Arun Gopy, the director. The Dileep starrer, touted to be a political thriller is expected to be a different film from Dileep. The actor will be seen playing the role of politician named Ramanunni in this film.



The teasers of Dileep's Ramaleela promised something exciting in the film. Expectations are good enough on this movie and we have to wait till tomorrow to know how well the film has turned out to be.



Meanwhile, on the eve of the release of Dileep's Ramaleela, we take you through some interesting facts associated with the movie.

