 »   »   » Dileep's Ramaleela: When Will The Movie Hit The Theatres?

Upon actor Dileep's arrest on July 10, 2017, there is a state of uncertainty looming over the actor's upcoming movies. Ramaleela, which was scheduled as Dileep's big release of the year was postponed accordingly.
Incidentally, the verdict on Dileep's fresh bail plea with the Kerala High Court was out on August 29, 2017 and the actor was rejected a bail and he will continue to remain in jail.
Meanwhile, there were reports doing the rounds that Dileep's Ramaleela might hit the theatres during the Onam season, if the actor was granted a bail. But, what is the truth and when will Ramaleela hit the theatres. In a recent interview given to SouthLive, Tomichan Mulakupadon, the producer of Ramaleela opened up about the same.
When Will Ramaleela Hit The Theatres..?
Tomichan Mulakupadan, the producer opened up that nothing could be said about the release of Ramaleela, as of now and release date could only fixed after discussing with the representatives of various organisations. He also added that he had hoped that the film would be able to make it to the theatres soon.
Not Planned As An Onam Release..
The producer of Ramaleela also confirmed that the makers were not planning to release the film during the Onam season and in fact they were targeting for a date after the Onam season.
Planned As July Release..
Interestingly, Ramaleela was initially supposed to hit the theatres on July 7, 2017. Due to delay in works, the film got postponed to July 21, 2017. But with the the arrest of actor Dileep, there came an uncertainty over the release of the movie.