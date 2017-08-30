 »   »   » Dileep's Ramaleela: When Will The Movie Hit The Theatres?

Upon actor Dileep's arrest on July 10, 2017, there is a state of uncertainty looming over the actor's upcoming movies. Ramaleela, which was scheduled as Dileep's big release of the year was postponed accordingly.

Incidentally, the verdict on Dileep's fresh bail plea with the Kerala High Court was out on August 29, 2017 and the actor was rejected a bail and he will continue to remain in jail.



Meanwhile, there were reports doing the rounds that Dileep's Ramaleela might hit the theatres during the Onam season, if the actor was granted a bail. But, what is the truth and when will Ramaleela hit the theatres. In a recent interview given to SouthLive, Tomichan Mulakupadon, the producer of Ramaleela opened up about the same.

