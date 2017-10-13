 »   »   » WOW! Dileesh Pothan-Fahadh Faasil Team's Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Goes International!

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the film from Dileesh Pothen-Fahadh Faasil team had graced the screens in the month of June. The film went on to become one of the most talked about movies of the recent times.

Such was the huge impact that Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum created. Critics and audiences went on to rate the film as the best Malayalam film to have come out in this year, so far.



Now, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is all set to scale newer heights. This Fahadh Faasil starrer is gearing up for its North American premiere as the film will be screened at the 2017 Toronto Reel International Film Festival. Reportedly, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum will be screened on October 15, 2017 at 11:30 AM.



Well, this is definitely a big achievement for the movie and the movie rightly deserves this. It is one such Malayalam film which has everything in to go to the International level.



Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum marked the second association of Fahadh Faasil & Dileesh Pothan after the National Award winning movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram. The film has its script penned by Sajeev Pazhoor. The film also features Suraj venjaramoodu, Nimisha Sajayan, Alencier Ley & a host of other newcomers in important roles.