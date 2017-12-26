 »   »   » Diwanjimoola Grand Prix To Hit The Theatres This Date!

Kunchacko Boban will next be seen in the film Diwanjimoola Grand Prix, directed by popular film-maker Anil Radhakrishna Menon. Most recently, the makers of the film had come up with the official trailer of the film, which met with a good response from the audiences.

Now, here is an important update on the release date of Diwanjimoola Grand Prix. According to the reports that have come in, the makers have finalised the release date of the film and the movie will grace the big screens on January 5, 2018.



Diwanjimoola Grand Prix is all set to become one of the first releases of the year 2018. As of now, no other film has been scheduled for a release on that particular day.



According to the reports, Diwanjimoola Grand Prix has its story set against the backdrop of the Thrissur city. The recently released trailer of the film promises the movie to be in the lines of a satire. Diwanjimoola Grand Prix has its story by the director himself. The script of the film has been jointly penned by Anil Radhakirishna Menon and Prasanth Nair.



Apart from Kunchacko Boban, Diwanjimoola Grand Prix also features Nyla Usha, Siddique, Vinayakan, Ashokan, Sudheer Karamana, Rajeev Pillai, Hareesh kanaran etc., in important roles.