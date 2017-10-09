 »   »   » ‘Don’t Kill Solo’, Dulquer Salmaan Sends Out An Emotional Note!

Dulquer Salmaan starrer Solo, directed by Bejoy Nambiar did make a grand release on October 05, 2017. The film came in amidst huge hype and expectations but it opened to mixed reviews on its day 1.
Solo, which has been tagged as an experimental effort is definitely a new experience for Malayalam cinema. The anthology movie has taken an all new path, which is indeed a brave one and appreciable.
Meanwhile, Solo received some negative feedbacks for its climax portions. Later, a few important scenes from the film were also cut off without the permission or knowledge of the director.
Amidst all these, Dulquer Salmaan took to Facbook to write an emotional note on Solo, which is a must read..
Don’t Kill Solo..
The actor did send out a long note about Solo. The actor watched the complete movie recently and stated that the movie has turned out to be much better than he ever imagined to be. He also stated that he stands by Bejoy Nambiar and his version of the movie. Read the complete note here..
Solo Is Any Actor’s Dream..
The actor has stated that Solo is any actor's dream and he loved each and every moment of the shooting and has put in his heart and soul into the movie. He has also added that he continue to so the same for different films like Solo.
When the Climax Portions Were Cut..!
World Of Rudra, one of the segments of the movie did receive mixed reviews from the audiences. Reportedly, some of the portions of the climax of Solo, were cut without the permission of Bejoy Nambiar, the director. He immediately took to social media to react on the same.
About Solo..
Well, Solo is definitely a real different experience for the Malayalam film audiences and is a must watch. Rightly, as Dulquer Salmaan mentioned, it is a film that is to be viewed with an open mind. Films like these should be supported and kudos to Bejoy Nambiar, Dulquer Salmaan and the entire team for coming up with an amazing experience named as Solo.