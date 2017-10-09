 »   »   » ‘Don’t Kill Solo’, Dulquer Salmaan Sends Out An Emotional Note!

Dulquer Salmaan starrer Solo, directed by Bejoy Nambiar did make a grand release on October 05, 2017. The film came in amidst huge hype and expectations but it opened to mixed reviews on its day 1.

Solo, which has been tagged as an experimental effort is definitely a new experience for Malayalam cinema. The anthology movie has taken an all new path, which is indeed a brave one and appreciable.



Meanwhile, Solo received some negative feedbacks for its climax portions. Later, a few important scenes from the film were also cut off without the permission or knowledge of the director.



Amidst all these, Dulquer Salmaan took to Facbook to write an emotional note on Solo, which is a must read..

