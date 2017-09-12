 »   »   » STUNNING: Dulquer Salmaan & Anwar Rasheed To Team Up For A Mass Entertainer?

Here is a real big news, which is sure to give goosebumps to all the fans of Dulquer Salmaan. Reports are doing the rounds that, the young superstar of Mollywood, is all set to team with one of the most reliable and dependable film-makers of present day Malayalam cinema.
Yes, what you heard is right and according to a report by Manorama Online, Dulquer Salmaan is all set to join hands with Anwar Rasheed, for an upcoming film, which is expected to be a real big entertainer. Earlier, the actor and director had teamed up for the film Usthad Hotel, which incidentally was Dulquer Salmaan's second film of his acting career. Keep scrolling down to know more..
Dulquer Salmaan In The Role Of A Cop?
According to the report by Manorama Online, this upcoming Dulquer Salmaan - Anwar Rasheed movie, will feature the actor in the role of a cop. It would be for the first time that the actor will be donning the hat of a police officer.
A Mass Entertainer?
Report also suggests that this upcoming film will be a mass entertainer and the first mass movie of Dulquer Salmaan. Well, if the details are to go by, this film will be a worth a one waiting for.
More About The Project..
Reportedly, this upcoming entertainer will be produced by popular producer Anto Joseph. Reportedly, a debutant named Sivaprasad has penned the script for this movie.
Dulquer Salmaan - Salaam Bukhari Movie
Earlier, reports suggested that Dulquer Salmaan's film with Salaam Bukhari will also be a mass entertainer, with the actor in the role of a cop.
Dulquer Salmaan & Anwar Rasheed's Fourth Association
If the project happens, this upcoming film will mark the fourth association of Dulquer Salmaan & Anwar Rasheed. The actor had played the lead role in Anwar Rasheed's Usthad Hotel.
Later, he went on to play one among the lead roles in Bangalore Days, produced by Anwar Rasheed. Dulquer Salmaan will also be seen playing an important role in the upcoming film Parava, which has also been produced by Anwar Rasheed himself.