 »   »   » STUNNING: Dulquer Salmaan & Anwar Rasheed To Team Up For A Mass Entertainer?

Here is a real big news, which is sure to give goosebumps to all the fans of Dulquer Salmaan. Reports are doing the rounds that, the young superstar of Mollywood, is all set to team with one of the most reliable and dependable film-makers of present day Malayalam cinema.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal's Villain To Hit The Theatres On This Date?

Yes, what you heard is right and according to a report by Manorama Online, Dulquer Salmaan is all set to join hands with Anwar Rasheed, for an upcoming film, which is expected to be a real big entertainer. Earlier, the actor and director had teamed up for the film Usthad Hotel, which incidentally was Dulquer Salmaan's second film of his acting career. Keep scrolling down to know more..

ALSO READ: Top 5 Movies Of The Week At The Box Office