 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan Becomes The First Malayalam Actor To Achieve This!

The fan base of Dulquer Salmaan is seemingly expanding with each passing day. He is definitely the frontrunner among the young celebrities of Mollywood, as far as the power of fan base is considered.

Dulquer Salmaan is quite popular on social media and he often interacts with his followers, in the best ways. Now, Dulquer Salmaan has achieved something, which no other male celebrity from Mollywood has ever had.

Reportedly, Dulquer Salmaan's official Facebook page has crossed 5 Million Likes and he has become the first ever Malayalam actor to cross this much coveted mark.

On the big occasion, Dulquer Salmaan himself took to Facebook to thank all his fans and followers. He expressed his gratitude and also posted a very cute photo, which came as a cute surprise to all of his fans. Take a look at the Facebook post of Dulquer Salmaan.

Importantly, in the list of the male celebrities of South India with maximum Facebook Likes, Dulquer Salmaan is at the fourth spot. Take a look at the other South Indian actors who are in the top 5 list.

Allu Arjun Allu Arjun, the Telugu superstar who has a huge fan base in Kerala as well, is the top South Indian actor (Male) with maximum Facebook Likes. He has over 12.5 Million Likes on Facebook. Prabhas Prabhas, the Tollywood star, who has reached newer heights with Baahubali series is a star on Facebook, as well. He has above 7.5 Million Likes on Facebook. Vijay Thalapathy Vijay, the superstar of Tamil cinema has a huge fan base in South India. He has a huge set of dedicated fans in Kerala, as well. Vijay has approximately 6 Million Likes on Facebook. Mahesh Babu Here is yet another Tollywood star in the list of top 5. With approximately 4.9 Million Likes on Facebook, he is at the fifth spot.

In terms of Facebook likes among the male celebrities of Mollywood, Nivin Pauly is at the second spot with 4.5 Million Likes. Mohanlal is closely behind with 4.4 Million Likes. Mammootty is at the fourth spot with 3.6 Million Likes.