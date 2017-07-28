 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan Birthday Spl: Upcoming Movies Of DQ That Will Take Him To The Next Level!

Dulquer Salmaan, the most sensational young actor of Malayalam film industry and heartthrob of many, is celebrating his birthday today (July 28). All of his fans, followers & admirers have made it a point to make the day a special one for the young actor.

Social media is flooded with messages, wishing Dulquer Salmaan on this special day. In fact, certain special edited videos are also doing the rounds, with the fans dedicating the same to their favourite star.

Over the years, Dulquer Salmaan has worked hard to become a sensation in Mollywood, which is incomparable. His journey from a debutant to one of the most loved young actors of Mollywood, is definitely an inspiring one and he is sure to reach newer heights in the days to come.

Well, the year 2017, so far has been a real good one for Dulquer Salmaan and the times ahead too looks extremely fruitful for the actor.

On this special day, we take you through 5 upcoming movies of Dulquer Salmaan, which are expected to take his career to next levels, due to various factors.

Solo Solo, the next big release of Dulquer Salmaan, has huge expectations surrounding it. The film, may not be in the lines of usual Malayalam movies and we definitely can expect something special from the team.

Importantly, the actor will be seen in different get-ups and portraying different characters in this film. Something which is sure to explore the fantastic actor in him. Yet again, we could witness a sensational performance from this actor, who is scaling new heights with each passing movie. Mahanati - The Telugu Movie This is the biggest among the lot. The actor has been roped in to play the role of Gemini Ganeshan in the biopic based on yesteryear actress Savitri. It is not an easy task to play a real-life character, especially that of a person who was a big celebrity. This will be a real challenge for the actor in him and if he pulls it off successfully he is sure to be lauded by the Telugu audiences. Mass Entertainer With Salaam Bukhari If reports are to be believed, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen essaying the lead role in Salaam Bukhari's debut directorial venture in Malayalam. In fact, reports also add that the actor will be seen donning the police uniform for the first time, with this film. Reportedly, this upcoming film will be in the lines of a mass entertainer. If this happens, it would be for the first time that Dulquer Salmaan will be appearing in an out-and-out mass entertainer and that is sure to increase his already impressive mass appeal. Sukumara Kuruppu By Srinath Rajendran Well, the announcement of this big project came as a big surprise to everyone. Dulquer Salmaan will be seen uniting with the makers of his debut film, with this highly anticipated project. Once again, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen essaying a real-life character and this time, a rather challenging one. For sure, this one will be a different experience and we could watch out for an enigmatic performance from the actor. Tamil Projects Apart from Solo, Dulquer Salmaan has other two back-to-back Tamil projects in his kitty. The actor in him is all set to establish his strong presence in Tamil film industry, where he is already quite popular. At first he will join hands with Desingh Periyasamy for a romantic thriller, in which his character will have slight mass elements, as well. Later, he will also join hands with debut film-maker Ra. Karthik's movie, which is expected to be in the lines of a road movie. Well. These two films will surely be a crucial one in the career of Dulquer Salmaan, as they are expected to make him one among the most popular Malayalam actors in Kollywood.

Indeed a fabulous list, isn't it? Undoubtedly, Dulquer Salmaan is all set to conquer new territories. We take this big opportunity to wish this most lovable celebrity of Mollywood a very Happy Birthday & 'Let The Party Begin'!