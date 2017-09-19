 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan Crosses Yet Another Major Milestone!

Dulquer Salmaan has a huge fan following and is undoubtedly, the most popular young celebrity of Kerala. In fact, the actor's popularity is increasing with each passing day and it rightly shows his growth as an actor and a star.

Importantly, Dulquer Salmaan is equally popular and active in social media circles. We all know that Dulquer Salmaan is the most liked Malayalam actor on Facebook and now the actor has crossed another milestone, that too on Twitter.

Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan's official Twitter account has now 1 Million followers. In fact, he is the second Malayalam actor (Male), to have crossed 1 Million followers mark on the micro-blogging site.

Mohanlal, who is the most followed Malayalam actor on Twitter, is the one who is leading the race with above 2 Million followers.

Dulquer Salmaan is way ahead of Nivin Pauly, who is the second most followed young actor of Mollywood with 5 Lakhs followers. Meanwhile, Megastar Mammootty's Twitter account has close to 8.7 Lakhs followers and is the third most followed Malayalam actor.

Well, Dulquer Salmaan is all set to make his debut in Tollywood and Bollywood and the number of followers are sure to sky-rocket in the coming days.