Dulquer Salmaan, the young actor has already made a place for himself in the Malayalam movie industry, with the exceptional movie choices and remarkable performances. Recently, Dulquer Salmaan finally opened up about his real passion, film-making.

Interestingly, the actor revealed that he always wanted to become a film-maker, from a young age. But Dulquer decided to take up the acting career, as he wanted to get rid of his fear of being an actor.