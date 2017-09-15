 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan Has Some Splendid Words For Parava!

Parava, Soubin Shahir's debut directorial venture is one among the highly anticipated movies of the month. The film, which features a group of youngsters in the lead roles alongwith Dulquer Salmaan in a special role, will hit the theatres on September 21, 2017.

Expectations are huge on this film, which is expected to be a different experience. The posters and the songs of the film, released by the makers have struck the right chords.



Actor Dulquer Salmaan took to Facebook to announce the completion of the censoring of the movie. Reportedly. The film has received a U/A certificat as the film has some action sequences in it.



Dulquer Salmaan also had some splendid words for the movie. He has tagged Parava as a terrific film, which will be a gamechanger. Dulquer Salmaan also confirmed that he will be seen in an extended cameo in this film and he will be there for about 25 mins in the movie.



Take a look at the Facebook post of Dulquer Salmaan..







Well, it seems like the actor is super excited about the film and audiences too can expect a film, which as mentioned, will be a gamechanger. We take this opportunity to wish the entire team of Parava, all the very best.