 »   »   » Here Is A Glimpse Of Dulquer Salmaan's Mahanati Look!

Dulquer Salmaan, the birthday boy has been showered with wishes by both his fans and industry friends. But, the makers of Dulquer's upcoming movie Mahanati expressed their love the charming actor, in a totally different way.

The team revealed a glimpse of his look from the movie, as a special birthday gift for the actor. Interestingly, the actor is playing the role of veteran actor Gemini Ganesan in Mahanati, which is a biopic based on legendary actress Savitri.



Mahanati, which is directed by Nag Ashwin, is a bilingual movie which will be simultaneously released in Telugu and Tamil languages. The movie will thus mark the official Telugu debut of Dulquer Salmaan, who is one of the most sought after actors of South Indian cinema.



The actor's role in the movie is said to be a brief yet very important one. Popular actress Keerthy Suresh essays the role of Savitri in the movie. South siren Samantha Ruth Prabhu will appear in a pivotal role in the movie.



In Malayalam, the actor will be next seen in the upcoming anthology movie Solo, which will mark the Mollywood debut of popular film-maker Bejoy Nambiar. Dulquer Salmaan is appearing in four roles in the movie, which will also be released in Tamil.

