 »   »   » WOW! Dulquer Salmaan In 'The Great Father' Director Haneef Adeni's Next

Dulquer Salmaan is undoubtedly one of the most sought after actors of South Indian film industry. The charming actor made a place for himself in the industry with a very short span of time, all thanks to his brilliant choice of movies.

As per the latest updates, Dulquer Salmaan is now all set to join hands with Haneef Adeni, The Great Father director, for his next directorial venture. Producer Anto Joseph recently confirmed the news in the interview given to Manorama online.



Interestingly, Anto Joseph also revealed that Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in the role of a police officer in the movie, which will be a complete mass entertainer. The movie is expected to go on floors by the end of 2018, after Dulquer completes his current projects.



Earlier, it was reported that Dulquer Salmaan will be appearing in the role of a COP in Anwar Rasheed's next directorial venture. But, the director himself cleared the air stating that he has no plans to join hands with the actor, anytime soon.



Haneef Adeni, who is on a high with the success of his debut venture The Great Father, is joining hands with Mammootty once again. The movie, which has been titled as Abrahaminte Santhathikal, will feature Mammootty in the role of a police officer.