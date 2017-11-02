 »   »   » MUST READ! Dulquer Salmaan Is Excited About Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar!

The official announcement on Mammootty's much awaited film Kunjali Marakkar was made by popular production banner August Cinema and it came as a big gift for all the Malayalam film audiences.

Interestingly, not just the audiences but some of the celebrities, as well are quite excited about this highly anticipated movie. Popular young actor Dulquer Salmaan is one among them and he took to Facebook to share his excitement about this much awaited venture.

Dulquer Salmaan shared the poster of the movie through his Facebook page and wrote that he is quite excited about the movie and also mentioned that it is going to be a legendary film.

Take a look at the Facebook post of Dulquer Salmaan..

Well, we could see yet another sensational performance of Mammootty as he transforms as the character Kunjali Marakkar. The movie will be funded by August Cinema. Kunjali Marakkar IV has its script penned by TP Rajeevan and Shankar Ramakrishnan.

The movi also marks the comeback of Santosh Sivan to Mollywood after a gap of 6 years. Undoubtedly, Kunjali Marakkar is expected to be a landmark movie in the history of Malayalam cinema. Let us wait to see the magic on the big screens.