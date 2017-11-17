 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan Is Impressed With Hello Teaser!

Dulquer Salmaan has never shied away from supporting or commenting on the works of his colleagues in the industry. He often takes to the social media to share his views on such promising upcoming works of other actors.

The teaser of Hello, featuring Akhil Akkineni in the lead role, had hit the online circuits yesterday (November 16, 2017) and it has been trending on YouTube ever since.

It seems like Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar of Mollywood is heavily impressed with the action-packed and intriguing teaser of the film. The young actor had some great words for the teaser of Hello and actor Akhil Akkineni, as well.

Take a look at the tweet sent out by Dulquer Salmaan..

Wowza ! Epic trailer bro !!! So proud ! You just owned it ! Hello hello ☺☺👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/PZFPRmJefe — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) November 16, 2017

It is quite good to see a hugely popular actor like Dulquer Salmaan taking out time to share his opinion on the works of his friends and colleagues.

Hello is the second film of Akhil Akkineni as a lead hero. The film also paves way for the entry of Priyadarshan's daughter, Kalyani Priyadarshan to films.

Coming to Dulquer Salmaan, the actor is all set to join the sets of his next film in Tamil, which has been titled as Kannum Kannum Kollai Adithaal. The actor's next few releases will be in other languages like Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.