 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan In Sunny Wayne's Pokkiri Simon?

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor is one of the most sought-after actors of Malayalam cinema. Even though Dulquer Salmaan has some highly promising projects in the kitty, the actor has always made sure that he is a part of the projects of his friends.

As per the latest reports, the actor is a part of his close friend Sunny Wayne's much-awaited upcoming movie, Pokkiri Simon. According to the sources, Dulquer Salmaan has joined the team as the narrator of the movie.