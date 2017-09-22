 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan In Sunny Wayne's Pokkiri Simon?

Dulquer Salmaan In Sunny Wayne's Pokkiri Simon?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor is one of the most sought-after actors of Malayalam cinema. Even though Dulquer Salmaan has some highly promising projects in the kitty, the actor has always made sure that he is a part of the projects of his friends.

As per the latest reports, the actor is a part of his close friend Sunny Wayne's much-awaited upcoming movie, Pokkiri Simon. According to the sources, Dulquer Salmaan has joined the team as the narrator of the movie.

Dulquer Salmaan In Sunny Wayne's Pokkiri Simon?
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Malayalam Photos

Go to : Malayalam Photos