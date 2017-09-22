 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan In Sunny Wayne's Pokkiri Simon?

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor is one of the most sought-after actors of Malayalam cinema. Even though Dulquer Salmaan has some highly promising projects in the kitty, the actor has always made sure that he is a part of the projects of his friends.

As per the latest reports, the actor is a part of his close friend Sunny Wayne's much-awaited upcoming movie, Pokkiri Simon. According to the sources, Dulquer Salmaan has joined the team as the narrator of the movie.



Pokkiri Simon depicts the story of a die-hard fan of popular actor Ilayathalapathy Vijay. The movie, which is directed by Jijo Antony, stars Prayaga Martin as the female lead and Sarathkumar, Saiju Kurup, Nedumudi Venu, Jacob Gregory etc., in important roles.



Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in actor Soubin Shahir's directorial debut Parava, in which he made an extended cameo appearance. His next release will be the much-awaited upcoming Bejoy Nambiar movie, Solo.



The actor is currently busy with the shooting of his Bollywood debut project, Karvaan. After finishing the project, Dulquer Salmaan will begin the shooting of his upcoming Tamil project, which is a road movie.