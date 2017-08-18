 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan-Lal Jose To Kickstart Oru Bhayankara Kamukan!

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor had announced his second association with hitmaker Lal Jose, in 2016. The project, which has been titled as Oru Bhayankara Kamukan, was supposed to start rolling by the beginning of 2017.

But, the romantic comedy was later delayed due to Dulquer Salmaan's busy schedule. But as per the latest updates, Dulquer Salmaan-Lal Jose is duo is all set to begin the highly anticipated project, which is scripted by Unni R, soon.



Reportedly, the actor-director duo is planning to kickstart Oru Bhayankara Kamukan in October, after Dulquer Salmaan completes his current commitments. The movie will be widely shot at the various locations of Kerala, Dubai, and Morocco.



Photo Courtesy: RS Gopan, Manorama



However, the team is yet to make an official confirmation of the reports. If the rumours are to be true, Oru Bhayankara Kamukan will hit the theatres as lead actor Dulquer Salmaan and director Lal Jose's first release in 2018.



Lal Jose, the director is currently busy with the final works of his Mohanlal project, Velipadinte Pusthakam. The movie, which marks the director's first collaboration with the complete actor, will hit the theaters as an Onam release.



Dulquer Salmaan, on the other hand, is all set to release his ambitious project Solo, which is directed by Bejoy Nambiar, in September. He is currently busy with the shooting of his Telugu debut venture Mahanati, the Savitri biopic.