 »   »   » This Is What Anwar Rasheed Has To Say About Dulquer Salmaan Project!

Dulquer Salmaan, the young actor was rumoured to be joining hands with Anwar Rasheed, the popular director-producer for a new project. It was earlier reported that Dulquer Salmaan-Anwar Rasheed duo's next association will be a police story.

However, the director has finally reacted to the rumours. In the recent interview given to Southlive, Anwar Rasheed clarified that the rumours are totally baseless. The director confirmed that he has no plans to team up with Dulquer Salmaan in the near future.

Anwar Rasheed is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming project Trance, which features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The director has absolutely no plans to start working on another project, before the release of his Fahadh Faasil starrer.

Dulquer Salmaan has earlier appeared as an IPS officer in the climax portions of the Lal Jose movie, Vikramadithyan. If the reports are to be believed, Dulquer will be seen in a full-fledged police role in actor Salaam Bukhari's directorial debut.

The actor is currently busy with the shooting of his Bollywood debut project, which has been titled as Karvaan. Dulquer Salmaan's next releases will be Soubin Shahir movie Parava, and Bejoy Nambiar's Mollywood debut project, Solo.