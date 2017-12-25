 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan’s 2017: A Sensational Year For The Young Actor!

Dulquer Salmaan's acting career did take a big leap in the year 2017. The actor's popularity did surge to newer heights with the actor stepping into other language industries, as well and these other language movies will be hitting the theatres in the year 2018.

In fact, Dulquer Salmaan had four releases in the year 2017 and most of them emerged as super successes at the box office. The actor in him got to play variety roles and he made the maximum use of those opportunities.

Here we take you through a quick roundup on Dulquer Salmaan's 2017..

Jomonte Suviseshangal Dulquer Salmaan started off 2017 with this film, directed by Sathyan Anthikkad. The much awaited movie of the young actor, went on to emerge as a super success at the box office. The film catered well to the family audiences and Dulquer Salmaan, with his endearing act as Jomon gained the love and appreciation of all. Comrade In America - CIA In fact, this film, which marked the second association of Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Neerad was one of the most awaited films of this year. The movie, despite opening to mixed reviews emerged as a big success at the box office and that truly shows the huge fan base of the young superstar of Mollywood. Dulquer Salmaan was in full form in this movie and his act of Aji Mathew, was praised by all. Parava Dulquer Salmaan essayed the role of a character named Imraan in Parava. In fact, Dulquer Salmaan was one among the major highlight of the movie. He was there in the film for less than 30 minutes but the impact that he created with his performance was sensational. Parava emerged as a big success and a big share of the credit must go to this man, as well. Solo A huge round of applause to Dulquer Salmaan for showing his willingness to be a part of a daring attempt like Solo. This anthology movie had Dulquer Salmaan playing four different characters and he came out successful in each of them. Disappointingly, the film couldn't emerge as a big success at the box office, but still, the film is sure to earn a cult classic status in the future. In Other Language Film Industries Dulquer Salmaan is all set to a big entry to Bollywood, as well. The actor has completed his first film in Bollywood. Titled as Karvaan, this much awaited movie will also feature Irrfan Khan and Mithila Pakar in the lead roles. The actor is all set to make a huge impact in Bollywood. On the other hand, he will also be seen making his debut in Tollywood. He will be seen playing an important role in the upcoming Telugu movie, Mahanati.

Above all, Dulquer Salmaan entered a new phase of his life in 2017. The young actor of Mollywood turned a father on May 05, 2017. Dulquer Salmaan & Amal Sufiya named their child as Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.