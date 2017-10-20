 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan & Nivin Pauly To Try Out Something Different With Their Upcoming Movies!

Among the young actors of the Malayalam film industry, Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly are the ones who enjoy the maximum fan base. Be it in Kerala or places outside the state, these two young sensations have made a mark of their own.
Over the years, we have seen them grow as actors. Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly have given the industry some of the biggest hits in the past 5 years and have emerged as bankable heroes of Mollywood.
Now, these young actors are quite different from others and there is a reason to say that. Both Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly are all set to try out a new path, seldom taken by others. Yes, both these Malayalam actors are all set to explore the actors in them by opting to play some real-life characters onscreen.
Mahanati
Mahanati marks the debut of Dulquer Salmaan in Tollywood and he has bagged a real performance oriented role in his debut venture. In Mahanati, which is a biopic on the life of Telugu actress Savitri, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen essaying the character of yesteryear actor Gemini Ganeshan.
It is never easy to play the role of a big celebrity on screen and Dulquer salmaan has dared to accept that challenge. The actor will be seen in an all new getup in this movie. We are sure to get a stellar performance from the young superstar of Mollywood.
Dulquer Salmaan As Sukumara Kuruppu
In 2018, Dulquer Salmaan will reunite with the makers of his debut movie Second Show. Film-maker Sreenath Rajendran is all set to direct a film based on the life of Sukumara Kuruppu. Reportedly, this film will portray the life of Sukumara Kuruppu in a unique manner and it definitely will be a challenging role in Dulquer Salmaan's acting career, so far.
Kayamkulam Kochunni
Kayamkulam Kochunni is one of the most awaited films of Nivin Pauly. The young actor will be seen playing the title character in this big budget movie, directed by Rosshan Andrews.
Nivin Pauly underwent training in martial arts and underwent physical transformation for this upcoming film. Nivin Pauly will be heard using the old Travancore dialect in this highly promising venture. The role will be definitely different from the ones he has done in the past.
NN Pillai Biopic
The announcement of this big project came as a big gift for all Nivin Pauly fans. Rajeev Ravi will be directing this biopic based on the life of popular playwright and actor NN Pillai. According to the reports, the upcoming will narrate the story of few of the phases of his life. The film definitely is expected to be a career defining one for the actor in Nivin Pauly.