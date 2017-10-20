 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan & Nivin Pauly To Try Out Something Different With Their Upcoming Movies!

Among the young actors of the Malayalam film industry, Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly are the ones who enjoy the maximum fan base. Be it in Kerala or places outside the state, these two young sensations have made a mark of their own.

Over the years, we have seen them grow as actors. Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly have given the industry some of the biggest hits in the past 5 years and have emerged as bankable heroes of Mollywood.

Now, these young actors are quite different from others and there is a reason to say that. Both Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly are all set to try out a new path, seldom taken by others. Yes, both these Malayalam actors are all set to explore the actors in them by opting to play some real-life characters onscreen.