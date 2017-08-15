 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan’s Big Bollywood Debut, New Teaser Of Solo & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

The past week was quite an exciting one for all the fans of Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar of Mollywood. Some big announcements were made in the past week and prominent among them was that of regarding Dulquer Salmaan's grand Bollywood debut.

After a long wait, Dulquer Salmaan is stepping into Bollywood and that news was welcomed with a grand reception by all the fans of the actor.



Apart from that, the teaser of Dulquer Salmaan's next big release Solo, was also released in the past week. Importantly, the latest teaser was unveiled by a big personality from Bollywood.



Read about these, the latest update on Pranav Mohanlal's Aadhi, the release dates of Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam and Prithviraj's Adam Joan and other Mollywood news of the week.



Dulquer Salmaan’s Bollywood Debut Here is a big news for all Dulquer Salmaan fans. The young actor of Mollywood is all set to make his big debut in Bollywood. Reportedly, the actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan in an upcoming film, which will be directed by Akarsh Khurana. This yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by Ronnie Screwala.

The New Teaser Of Dulquer Salmaan’s Solo The makers of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film Solo, has come up with the latest teaser of the movie. Importantly, the new teaser of the film was launched by none other than popular Bollywood film-maker Karan Johar. The latest teaser introduces the character Rudra, to the audiences.

Second Schedule Of Pranav Mohanlal’s Aadhi Pranav Mohanlal's debut film as a lead hero, titled as Aadhi, went on floors in the first week of August. The shoot of the film commenced in a resort in Nedumbassery. Reportedly, the second schedule of the filming has commenced in Bengaluru. Reportedly, major portions of the film will be shot in the IT city.

Vimaanam Completed Prithviraj's Vimaanam, which is being helmed by debut film-maker Pradeep M Nair will be the actor's big release after ADam Joan. Reportedly, the shoot of the film, produced by Listin Stephen has been completed and the makers released a new poster of the movie.

Jayasurya’s Aadu 2 To Go On Floors Soon Aadu 2, is the much awaited film of Jayasurya, which will mark the comeback of the popular character Shaji Paapan. Now, according to the latest reports that have come in, Aadu 2 will go on floors by the first week of September. Most of the actors from the prequel will also be a part of the sequel.

Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Next Movie Announced Popular film-maker Lijo Jose Pellissery has announced his next directorial. His next film will feature Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinayakan and Dileesh Pothan in the lead roles. The makers have titled the film as Ee.Ma.You (Eeso Mariam Yousep). This upcoming film will have its script penned by PF Mathews.

Release Dates Of Velipadinte Pusthakam and Adam Joan The upcoming Onam season is expected to offer a big feast for all the Malayalam film audiences. Reportedly, the release dates of Prithviraj Adam Joan has been finalised. The film will hit the theatres on August 31, 2017. If reports are to be believed, Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam will hit the theatres on the same day.



Apart from Velipadinte Pusthakam and Adam Joan, Mammootty's Pullikkaran Staraa, Dulquer Salmaan's Parava, Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela etc., will also be hitting the theatres during the Onam season.