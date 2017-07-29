 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan’s Birthday: Here Is How Rana Daggubati, Vikram Prabhu & Sunny Wayne Wished Him!

Yesterday (July 28, 2017), Dulquer Salmaan fans were in for a treat with the first look posters of the actor from his upoming movies Solo, Mahanati, Parava etc., and the teaser of Solo, making its entry in online circuits.

Dulquer Salmaan's birthday was definitely an eventful one with such pleasant surprises and importantly, the actor himself got warm wishes from his best buddies in the film industry, as well.

In fact, Dulquer Salmaan is one such celebrity who shares a good rapport with most of the young actors. He has some close friends in industry like Sunny Wayne, Jacob Gregory etc., and their chemistry in movies have also been excellent.

Similarly, Dulquer Salmaan also has some best buddies in other film industries, in the form of actors like Rana Daggubati & Vikram Prabhu.

Well, these close buddies of Dulquer Salmaan made it a point to wish their close friend through social media and here is how they made DQ's birthday a special one.