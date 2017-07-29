 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan’s Birthday: Here Is How Rana Daggubati, Vikram Prabhu & Sunny Wayne Wished Him!

Yesterday (July 28, 2017), Dulquer Salmaan fans were in for a treat with the first look posters of the actor from his upoming movies Solo, Mahanati, Parava etc., and the teaser of Solo, making its entry in online circuits.
Dulquer Salmaan's birthday was definitely an eventful one with such pleasant surprises and importantly, the actor himself got warm wishes from his best buddies in the film industry, as well.
In fact, Dulquer Salmaan is one such celebrity who shares a good rapport with most of the young actors. He has some close friends in industry like Sunny Wayne, Jacob Gregory etc., and their chemistry in movies have also been excellent.
Similarly, Dulquer Salmaan also has some best buddies in other film industries, in the form of actors like Rana Daggubati & Vikram Prabhu.
Well, these close buddies of Dulquer Salmaan made it a point to wish their close friend through social media and here is how they made DQ's birthday a special one.
Rana Daggubati’s Special Birthday Wishes
In fact, popular Telugu actor, Rana Daggubati, took to his twitter page to wish the young superstar of Mollywood a very Happy Birthday. He also took the occasion to welcome his dear friend to Telugu Cinema. Interestingly, the first look of Dulquer Salmaan from his debut Telugu movie Mahanati, was also revealed yesterday (July 28, 2017).
Sunny Wayne & Jacob Gregory’s Special Video
Sunny Wayne & Jacob Gregory, two of the best friends of Dulquer Salmaan from Malayalam film industry, came LIVE on Facebook to wish their dear friend on his birthday. Both the actors were on the sets of their upcoming film Pokkiri Simon and through the video many other prominent personalities from the set also wished Dulquer Salmaan a very Happy Birthday.
Vikram Prabhu
Vikram Prabhu is the best buddy of Dulquer Salmaan. Yesterday, he was among the first celebrities o wish the young actor on his birthday. Along with sending out his birthday wishes, he also shared the first look posters of Solo.
The Best Buddies Together
Later, Vikram Prabhu took to Instagram to upload a special photo, which was taken yesterday. From the photo, it seems like Vikram Prabhu, Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan had a meet-up on the birthday of the young superstar of Mollywood.