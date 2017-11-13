 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Entertainer, Pranav Mohanlal's New Role & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

Dulquer Salmaan will have busy times ahead with the actor bagging some promising projects in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi as well. The actor's next few releases are expected to be in these languages.
At the same time, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing the lead role in some of the highly awaited Malayalam movies too. Now, there are certain reports doing the rounds regarding the next project of Dulquer Salmaan in Malayalam.
Meanwhile, Pranav Mohanlal's Aadhi has been in the news ever since its announcement days. According to the reports, the shoot of the film has been completed and interestingly, the film will also mark the debut of Pranav Mohanlal, in another field as well.
Keep scrolling down to know about all these in the latest edition of Mollywood News Of The Week..
A Change In Title For Mammootty's Next
Mammootty will be seen playing the lead role in popular scenarist Sethu's directorial venture. Earlier, there were reports that the film will be titled as Kozhi Thankachan. Now, according to the latest reports, this upcoming film has been titled as Oru Kuttanadan Blog.
Dulquer Salmaan's Upcoming Entertainer
It has been confirmed that Dulquer Salmaan will soon team up with scenarists duo Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George. According to the reports, this upcoming film will be Dulquer Salmaan's next film in Malayalam. The director's name hasn't been revealed yet.
Update On Tovino Thomas' Theevandi
Tovino Thomas has been roped in to play the lead role in debut film-maker Felini's venture, which has been titled as Theevandi. According to the reports, Tovino Thomas will be seen playing a character named Bineesh, who is a jobless youth. Reportedly, Theevandi will be a social satire.
Pranav Mohanlal Turns A Lyricist
Pranav Mohanlal will be making a grand entry to films as a lead hero with Jeethu Joseph's Aadhi. According to the reports, the young actor will also make his debut as a lyricist with this film as he has penned an English song for the movie.
The First Look Poster Of Hey Jude
Nivin Pauly & Trisha will be seen together in the upcoming Malayalam film Hey Jude, directed by Shyamaprasad, Now, the makers of the film have released the first look poster of the movie and the movie definitely looks a promising affair.