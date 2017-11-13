 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Entertainer, Pranav Mohanlal's New Role & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

Dulquer Salmaan will have busy times ahead with the actor bagging some promising projects in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi as well. The actor's next few releases are expected to be in these languages.

At the same time, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing the lead role in some of the highly awaited Malayalam movies too. Now, there are certain reports doing the rounds regarding the next project of Dulquer Salmaan in Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Pranav Mohanlal's Aadhi has been in the news ever since its announcement days. According to the reports, the shoot of the film has been completed and interestingly, the film will also mark the debut of Pranav Mohanlal, in another field as well.

Keep scrolling down to know about all these in the latest edition of Mollywood News Of The Week..