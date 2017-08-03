 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan's Kali To Get A Telugu Version!

Dulquer Salmaan's Kali, which hit the theatres in March 2016, was a thriller that followed a path, not much taken in Malayalam cinema. The film did win praises from critics and also emerged as a box office success.

Now, according to the latest reports, this Dulquer Salmaan starrer directed by Sameer Thahir, is all set to have a Telugu dubbed version. The reports also add that the Telugu dubbed version of Kali will hit the theatres in the month of September.



Reportedly, the dubbing works of the Telugu version of Kali is currently progressing. In fact, both lead actors of the movie, Dulquer Salmaan and Sai Pallavi enjoy a fan base in the Telugu speaking regions. Moreover, Sai Pallavi's most recent film Fidaa has struck the right chords with the Telugu audiences.



With Dulquer Salmaan and Sai Pallavi on board, the Telugu dubbed version of Kali is expected to create a magic in Telugu speaking regions. Earlier, Dulquer Salmaan-Nithya Menen starrer 100 Days Of Love was also released in Telugu.



Kali, features Dulquer Salmaan in the role of a youngster named Siddharth who has anger management issues. Sai Pallavi appears as Anjali, the wife of Siddharth.